Penn State coach James Franklin praises Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh

The Michigan Wolverines rebounded from their disappointing loss to in-state rival Michigan State 10 days ago by taking down Indiana this weekend in front of a packed house in Ann Arbor.

They’ve now got their sights set on the 6-3 Penn State Nittany Lions, whom they’ll be facing in the unfriendly confines of Beaver Stadium on Saturday afternoon. And ahead of their matchup, Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin had plenty to say about his counterpart in Jim Harbaugh.

“[Michigan head] Coach [Jim] Harbaugh and University of Michigan — got tremendous respect for the university and the history and traditions there,” Franklin said Tuesday. “What Coach Harbaugh has been able to do, obviously as an as a letterman and alum.

“[They’re a] talented football team like Michigan always is, and it’s going to be a tremendous challenge and a tremendous opportunity come Saturday. That’s why we need everybody in that stadium and to create a challenging environment so we can so we can find a way to be one another together.”

The Wolverines and Nittany Lions will kick off starting at noon, with game coverage provided by ABC.

– – Quotes via The Wolverine Link – –