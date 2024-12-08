Penn State HC James Franklin Gets His Panties In A Bunch As Oregon Band Interrupts His Presser [Video]

On Saturday night, Penn State head coach James Franklin had the chance to claim his second Big Ten Championship when his No. 3 Nittany Lions faced off against the No. 1 Oregon Ducks in the 2024 Big Ten Championship Game. Though Franklin’s team fought valiantly, they couldn’t overcome a couple of critical mistakes, including one on their final offensive drive. The Nittany Lions fell short, losing to the Ducks 45-37 in a thrilling contest at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

James Franklin Interrupted

However, it wasn’t the loss that caught attention after the game—it was Franklin’s post-game press conference that turned some heads. As he addressed the media, the Oregon band began playing their fight song outside the press room, and rather than taking the disruption in stride, Franklin seemed more than a little irked by the interference.

“I have no problem with them celebrating,” Franklin said, visibly frustrated, “but this is kind of a JV set-up.” Franklin’s annoyance was palpable, as he was clearly disturbed by the band’s impromptu performance. Given his history of reacting poorly to high-pressure situations, his response wasn’t particularly surprising.

James Franklin’s postgame presser just got interrupted by the Oregon band playing the fight song outside.



“I have no problem with them celebrating, but this is kind of a JV set-up.” pic.twitter.com/FD71tfLoty — Zachary Neel (@zacharycneel) December 8, 2024

Nothing New For James Franklin

Despite being in the midst of a highly competitive game, Franklin’s attention seemed to shift entirely away from the post-game analysis and toward the noise. Some may say it’s understandable for a coach to feel frustrated after a tough loss, but Franklin’s outburst only reinforced his reputation for letting pressure get the better of him.

For a coach known to underperform in key moments, Franklin’s meltdown over the band playing outside the press room seems to add to the ongoing narrative about his ability to handle adversity when it matters most. Perhaps next time, he’ll focus on handling his emotions and big moments instead of letting outside noise get in the way of his post-game comments.