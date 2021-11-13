Penn State reportedly shoots down Michigan’s uniform combo request

As we reported earlier, Michigan will be wearing their white jerseys along with maize pants and maize socks on Saturday against Penn State.

But according to reports, that uniform combination was not the first choice for the Wolverines.

Brandon Brown is reporting that Michigan wanted to wear all maize but that combination was shot down by Penn State.

Whether you like #Michigan's uniform combo or not, you have to like the sentiment. Penn State shoots down U-M's request to wear all maize, so Michigan decides to wear as much maize and possible. Not a big deal, but gamesmanship for sure. — Brandon Brown (@BSB_Wolverine) November 13, 2021