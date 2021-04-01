Sharing is caring!

Can you believe it is already April? It seems like we just finished watching Tom Brady win yet another Super Bowl and now we are already closing in on the 2021 NFL Draft.

If you have taken the time to read my work (thank you for doing that) you are well aware of my belief that the Detroit Lions‘ best move would be to trade down out of the No. 7 slot to acquire as much draft capital as possible.

Of course, in order to trade down, there has to be a team willing to trade up and following last Friday’s trades by the Dolphins/49ers/Eagles, I have my doubts that there will another team looking to move up to No. 7.

That being said, I figured now was a good time to release my “Perfect” Detroit Lions 2021 Full NFL Mock Draft 2.0.

In order to keep things on the up and up, I used The Draft Network’s mock draft generator to keep me honest when I was on the clock with the Lions’ pick.

After running about 50 mock drafts, I finally came up with a scenario that I would absolutely love and it all starts with OT Penei Sewell dropping into the Lions’ lap.

I also LOVE LB Zaven Collins at No. 41 as I believe he is one of the best linebackers in the draft class.

In the third round, I have the Lions getting who I am confident will turn out to be one of the best receivers in the class, Nico Collins out of Michigan. Collins is an absolute beast and if he slides to the Lions in Round 3, they should rush to the podium.

Since I think the Lions will address the CB position at some point in the draft, I have them selecting Minnesota CB Benjamin St-Juste with the No. 101 pick. St-Juste is a bit of a question mark to me but he has the size, length, and skill set to eventually become a respectable NFL defensive back.

With their final two selections in the 2021 NFL Draft, I have the Lions taking EDGE Cameron Sample (No. 112) and WR Shi Smith (No. 153).

Sample is a real sleeper who I can see going a round earlier but if he is around at 112, I will be begging for the Lions to make the pick. Sample’s size is not exactly what NFL scouts look for in an EDGE rusher but he is extremely powerful and he is versatile.

I see WR Shi Smith playing in the slot at the NFL level and I think he can be a real sleeper in this draft as he played with below-average QBs in college, which lessened his overall production.