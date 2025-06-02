Detroit Sports Nation Logo
Build-A-Beast: Crafting Your “Perfect Lions Lineup” on a $15 Budget

Can you build the Detroit Lions perfect lineup using only $15?
Table of Contents

If you’ve ever shouted at the TV, “Give me Barry with Calvin on the outside and we’re unstoppable!”—this one’s for you. The graphic above lets every Detroit Lions fan play GM: five position groups (QB, RB, WR1, WR2, TE), five price tiers, $15 to spend. Think of it as Madden meets Monopoly…in Honolulu blue.

Perfect Lions Lineup

How It Works

  1. Pick ONE player in each column (quarterback, running back, WR1, WR2, tight end).
  2. Stay under—or hit—$15 total.
  3. Debate everyone in your group chat about who built the greatest Lions offense ever.

Easy, right? Until you realize choosing Barry Sanders ($5) means you can’t also splurge on Calvin Johnson ($5) unless you’re ready to bargain-hunt at QB or tight end. Suddenly that “easy” decision feels like a fourth-and-goal audible at Lambeau.

Tier Breakdown

TierQBRBWR1WR2TE
$5Matthew StaffordBarry SandersCalvin JohnsonHerman MooreCharlie Sanders
$4Bobby LayneBilly SimsAmon-Ra St. BrownJohnnie MortonSam LaPorta
$3Jared GoffJahmyr GibbsGolden TateLeonard ThompsonT.J. Hockenson
$2Greg LandryDoak WalkerMarvin Jones Jr.Roy WilliamsBrandon Pettigrew
$1Scott MitchellMel FarrBrett PerrimanGail CogdillDavid Sloan

Three Fun Combos to Kick-Start Your Debate

  1. The “Highlight-Reel” Lineup ($15)
    • QB: Matthew Stafford ($5)
    • RB: Barry Sanders ($5)
    • WR1: Calvin Johnson ($5)
    • WR2: …uh-oh, we’re broke
    • TE: Empty
      You’ll have to bend the rules or pray for Stafford-to-Megatron on every snap. Bold move!
  2. The “Balanced & Deadly” Lineup ($15)
    • QB: Bobby Layne ($4)
    • RB: Billy Sims ($4)
    • WR1: Amon-Ra St. Brown ($4)
    • WR2: Roy Williams ($2)
    • TE: David Sloan ($1)
      Old-school swagger meets modern route-running—plus a sneaky-good red-zone target in Sloan.
  3. The “Modern Fireworks” Lineup ($15)
    • QB: Jared Goff ($3)
    • RB: Jahmyr Gibbs ($3)
    • WR1: Amon-Ra St. Brown ($4)
    • WR2: Marvin Jones Jr. ($2)
    • TE: T.J. Hockenson ($3)
      Every weapon here actually shared a locker room in recent years—chemistry for days.
Underrated Bargains

  • Doak Walker ($2): Kicks, catches, runs, even kicks field goals. Talk about value.
  • Brett Perriman ($1): 108 receptions in ’95, folks. Dollar-menu steal.
  • Greg Landry ($2): Dual-threat QB before “dual-threat” was cool.

Your Turn: Share Your $15 Lions Offense

Throw your combo in the comments or on social with #PerfectLionsLineup. Brag about the bargain you snagged, argue why Herman Moore is worth the extra cash, or confess you blew the whole budget chasing Calvin-and-Barry dreams. Just remember: in Detroit, we love a hard-nosed debate almost as much as we love forward progress.

So—how are you spending your fifteen bucks?

AI Disclosure: Drafted with AI assistance and fact-checked by DSN editorial staff. – Fact Checking Policy

