Person in Detroit Lions Organization Throws Shade at Ben Johnson

As Ben Johnson embarks on his new journey as the head coach of the Chicago Bears, a source within the Detroit Lions organization has raised concerns about his readiness to lead an entire team. Johnson, who was the Lions' highly regarded offensive coordinator, officially accepted the Bears' head coaching position on Monday, leaving behind a strong legacy in Detroit. However, not everyone in the Lions' organization is convinced that Johnson's leadership style will translate to the top job.

Concerns About Leadership Style

According to a report from Hondo Carpenter, a member of the Lions organization voiced some reservations about Johnson's leadership qualities. While praising his skills as an offensive coordinator, the individual expressed doubts about his ability to manage a team at the head coach level. “I love everything about Ben, but he is an introvert,” the source said. “He does well with Dan [Campbell], who is a leader of men, and he operates in the mad scientist role. Unlike Aaron [Glenn], I am not as certain that he can lead an entire team.”

This remark hints that while Johnson has proven to be a brilliant offensive mind, his quieter, more introverted personality might not suit the demands of a head coach role, which requires strong leadership and the ability to command the attention and respect of an entire team.

Comparison to Josh McDaniels

The Lions source also compared Johnson to Josh McDaniels, the former offensive coordinator under Bill Belichick who has struggled in his head coaching stints with the Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders. “I can totally see how he and Tom [Brady] hit it off so well, but so did Tom and Josh [McDaniels]. He is a great guy, an offensive genius like Josh, but also more of an introvert, and I think he is a Josh McDaniels 2.0,” the source said.

This comparison casts a shadow on Johnson’s ability to transition from coordinator to head coach. While McDaniels showed brilliance as an offensive mind, his struggles as a head coach have led some to question whether the same fate awaits Johnson.

A New Chapter for Ben Johnson

Despite these concerns, Johnson’s hiring as head coach of the Chicago Bears signals that his offensive genius and success in Detroit have earned him the chance to take the next step. The Bears are hoping that Johnson can replicate the success he enjoyed with the Lions and bring his vision and offensive expertise to a new franchise.

As Johnson embarks on this new challenge, he will have the opportunity to prove the doubters wrong and show that he has what it takes to succeed as a head coach. The coming years will reveal if his introverted nature can evolve into the leadership qualities needed to command a full NFL roster.

With the Bears now in his hands, Johnson's journey as a head coach will soon begin—and Lions fans will be watching closely to see how it unfolds.