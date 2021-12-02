Person with too much time on their hands figures out exactly how Detroit Lions can still make the playoffs

Honestly, I do not even know what to say about this one.

Our Detroit Lions, God love them, currently sit at 0-10-1, and making the NFL Playoffs is a thought that nobody has had for a couple of months now.

Well, somebody with way too much time on their hands decided to try and figure out if there is a way that the Lions could still make the playoffs, and guess what? That person did it!

As you can see below, it all starts with the Lions winning each of their final 6 games to finish the season 6-10-1. After that, a whole lot of things have to go right for them to squeeze in.

Check it out.

We've identified a path to the playoffs for the 0-10-1 Lions ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/IrP7ArnRYo — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) December 2, 2021