Michigan Loses Top-10 QB Recruit in Class of 2027

Michigan football has suffered a significant recruiting setback.

Class of 2027 quarterback Peter Bourque has officially de-committed from the Wolverines, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel. Bourque told ESPN that he plans to reopen his recruitment, ending what had been a strong early commitment to Michigan.

Bourque is regarded as one of the top quarterback prospects in the country. ESPN ranks him as the No. 130 overall recruit nationally in the 2027 class and a Top-10 quarterback in the cycle. The 6-foot-4, 220-pound signal-caller out of Tabor Academy (Marion, Massachusetts) has long been viewed as a high-ceiling prospect with prototypical size and arm strength.

, Bourque carries a four-star rating, a 0.9623 composite score, and ranks among the top quarterbacks nationally for the 2027 class. His profile made him a foundational piece of Michigan’s long-term quarterback planning.

At this point, Bourque has not announced any new favorites, but his decision to re-open recruitment immediately puts several national programs back into the mix. Quarterbacks of his caliber rarely stay uncommitted for long.

For Michigan, the de-commitment leaves a notable hole in its future recruiting board at the game’s most important position. While the 2027 class remains early in the process, losing a Top-10 quarterback recruit is a reminder of how fluid and competitive modern college football recruiting has become.

More updates are expected as Bourque begins taking new visits and evaluating his options.