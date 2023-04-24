Peter King has Detroit Lions landing Holy Grail in final 2023 NFL Mock Draft

It is officially NFL Draft Week! This coming Thursday, the 2023 NFL Draft will begin and our Detroit Lions will have the No. 6 and No. 18 picks in the opening round. On Monday morning, Peter King released his latest Football Morning in America column and he included his final 2023 NFL Mock Draft. As you are about to see, King has the Lions landing the Holy Grail with the No. 6 overall pick.

Key Points

The NFL Draft begins on Thursday, and the Lions have the No. 6 and No. 18 picks in the opening round.

In Peter King's final 2023 NFL Mock Draft, he has the Lions landing Will Anderson, the top defensive prospect in the draft, with the No. 6 overall pick.

With the No. 18 pick, King has the Lions selecting CB Deonte Banks out of Maryland.

As you can see below, King has the Lions landing who many believe is the top defensive prospect in the draft, Will Anderson out of Alabama. Then, with the No. 18 pick, King has the Lions selecting CB Deonte Banks out of Maryland. Here is what King has to say about each of those picks.

6. DETROIT: Will Anderson, edge rusher, Alabama

Well now. How about the Lions getting the top edge-rush prospects (on many boards) in two successive drafts—Aidan Hutchinson and Anderson? Most interesting quote from a GM in the market for an edge rusher: “Tyree Wilson’s a swing for the fences. Will Anderson’s a solid double.” This pick also fits the Lions—right now—because of the gambling suspensions they were hit with last week. It’s a tough call here, with cornerback also being a long-term need and every corner left on the board—including Illinois’ Devon Witherspoon, who’s the kind of uber-physical hitter who’d fit in well with the tough-guy coaching staff of Dan Campbell. But Anderson’s a solid, positive pick, another brick in the wall for GM Brad Holmes in his attempt to build a division champion, and more, in no-longer-woebegone Detroit.

18. DETROIT: Deonte Banks, cornerback, Maryland

Storyline I would urge you NOT to buy: With the gambling suspension of Jameson Williams, look for the Lions to consider seriously a dive into the receiver market here. Nope. Once the Lions found out the ban would be for six weeks, they figured they wouldn’t upset their draft plans and take a wideout early. After jettisoning Jeff Okudah to Atlanta pre-draft, the rising Banks is a strong candidate here.

Grading Peter King's Final Mock Draft for 2023

If you have read any of my recent work regarding the Lions draft, you know that I believe they will trade up to No. 3 to select Will Anderson. So, with that in mind, I would be absolutely ecstatic if the Lions were able to say at six and still get their guy. As far as Banks goes, I absolutely prefer Devon Witherspoon or Christian Gonzalez, but they will both be off the board by the time Detroit is on the clock at No. 18. When looking at King's mock draft, he has Darnell Wright, tackle, Tennessee going off the board at No. 19, and he should have been the pick for Detroit, in my opinion.