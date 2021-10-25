Peter King rewards two Detroit Lions players for performance vs. Rams

The Detroit Lions did not get the job done on Sunday during their 28-19 loss to the Los Angeles Rams but thanks to a few trick plays, they were able to keep things interesting for much longer than anyone expected.

In his Football Morning in America column, Peter King rewarded Lions P Jack Fox and S C.J. Moore for their trickeration plays against the Rams.

From FMIA:

Special Teams Players of the Week

Jack Fox, punter, Detroit. The former high school quarterback was part of the Lions using every trick in Dan Campbell’s bag early at SoFi. A minute after a successful onside kick early against the Rams, Detroit’s drive stalled and Fox entered on fourth-and-seven at midfield. Fox faked the punt and threw a perfect spiral to safety/gunner Bobby Price on the left side, gain of 17. First down, and soon the Lions had a field goal and a 10-0 lead midway through the first quarter. Now, about the offense . . . The Lions needed more than four field goals in the last 50 minutes of the game to beat the Rams.

C.J. Moore, safety, Detroit. The Lions tried three trickeration plays on special teams, and all worked, and the last was a punt-snap to up-back Moore on fourth-and-eight from the Lions 35-yard line in the third quarter. (Very smart work by special teams coordinator Dave Fipp, getting these plays to all work with great kicking-team cohesion.) Moore took the snap and sprinted around left end for 28 yards to the Rams’ 37-yard line.