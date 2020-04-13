57.1 F
Detroit
Monday, April 13, 2020
type here...
Detroit Lions News
Updated:

Peter King says there are 2 possibilities for Detroit Lions if they cannot trade down

By Arnold Powell

Detroit
overcast clouds
57.1 ° F
62 °
53.6 °
54 %
3.9mph
90 %
Sun
56 °
Mon
56 °
Tue
43 °
Wed
42 °
Thu
46 °

Must Read

Detroit Lions NewsDon Drysdale - 0

Dan Orlovsky says Matthew Stafford will win Super Bowl, Darius Slay weighs in

If you have followed former Detroit Lions quarterback Dan Orlovsky on social media or during his appearances while working...
Read more
Detroit Lions NewsArnold Powell - 0

Rumor: Chargers could offer former All-Pro CB Desmond King to Detroit Lions for No. 3 pick

The 2020 NFL Draft is less than two weeks away and for those of us Detroit Lions fans wondering...
Read more
Detroit Lions NewsArnold Powell - 0

Detroit Lions trade down, land 3 studs in full 7-round NFL mock draft

We are less than two weeks from the start of the 2020 NFL Draft, or in other words, the...
Read more
Arnold Powell

The 2020 NFL Draft is just 10 days away and you can bet your bottom dollar that there will be plenty of reports/rumors about what the Detroit Lions will do with the No. 3 pick will come out before they are on the clock. Most believe the Lions should do whatever they can to trade the No. 3 pick for a haul but as we know, it takes two to tango.

Peter King of Football Morning in America agrees the Lions should attempt to move down in the draft but if they are unable to, he believes the Lions will select one of two defensive players who will be available at No. 3.

From Pro Football Talk:

Defensive player or trade down. Lions would love to find a partner to supply them with a fifth pick in the top 90 of a top-heavy draft. Ohio State cornerback Jeff Okudah or Auburn defensive tackle Derrick Brown would be Matt Patricia types. But how about this counter-culture idea from one smart GM on Saturday: “I bet 40 percent of the teams in the league have C.J. Henderson higher on their boards than Okudah. Better cover guy.” Hmmmm. Even a trade down for slightly less value would be smart for Lions GM Bob Quinn.

Nation, if the Lions do end up getting stuck with the No. 3 pick, who would you select, assuming Chase Young is not an option?

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
Previous articleDamon ‘Snacks’ Harrison says he tried to get out of being traded to Detroit Lions
Next articleReport: Detroit Lions showing interest in multiple QBs

Comments

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Report: Detroit Lions showing interest in multiple QBs

Detroit Lions News Don Drysdale - 0
Though it will not be for at least another year (or more), the Detroit Lions will eventually move on without Matthew Stafford as their...
Read more

Damon ‘Snacks’ Harrison says he tried to get out of being traded to Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions News Arnold Powell - 0
As soon as the 2019 NFL regular season ended, it was pretty obvious that Damon 'Snacks' Harrison would not be a member of the...
Read more

Rumor: Chargers could offer former All-Pro CB Desmond King to Detroit Lions for No. 3 pick

Detroit Lions News Arnold Powell - 0
The 2020 NFL Draft is less than two weeks away and for those of us Detroit Lions fans wondering what our team will do...
Read more

Detroit Lions trade down, land 3 studs in full 7-round NFL mock draft

Detroit Lions News Arnold Powell - 0
We are less than two weeks from the start of the 2020 NFL Draft, or in other words, the Detroit Lions Super Bowl. As it...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.