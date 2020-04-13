Peter King says there are 2 possibilities for Detroit Lions if they cannot trade down

The 2020 NFL Draft is just 10 days away and you can bet your bottom dollar that there will be plenty of reports/rumors about what the Detroit Lions will do with the No. 3 pick will come out before they are on the clock. Most believe the Lions should do whatever they can to trade the No. 3 pick for a haul but as we know, it takes two to tango.

Peter King of Football Morning in America agrees the Lions should attempt to move down in the draft but if they are unable to, he believes the Lions will select one of two defensive players who will be available at No. 3.

From Pro Football Talk:

Defensive player or trade down. Lions would love to find a partner to supply them with a fifth pick in the top 90 of a top-heavy draft. Ohio State cornerback Jeff Okudah or Auburn defensive tackle Derrick Brown would be Matt Patricia types. But how about this counter-culture idea from one smart GM on Saturday: “I bet 40 percent of the teams in the league have C.J. Henderson higher on their boards than Okudah. Better cover guy.” Hmmmm. Even a trade down for slightly less value would be smart for Lions GM Bob Quinn.

Nation, if the Lions do end up getting stuck with the No. 3 pick, who would you select, assuming Chase Young is not an option?