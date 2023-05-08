In his recent Football Morning in America column, NFL analyst Peter King showed the Detroit Lions some serious love, ranking them in the top 10 over his latest NFL Power Rankings and placing them on the brink of Super Bowl contention. King's ranking comes after a strong showing by the Lions in the final ten weeks of the 2022 season, where they emerged as one of the hottest teams in the league.

Key Points

King ranks the Lions sixth overall in his latest NFL power rankings

The Lions are the favorites to win the division according to bookmakers

The team leads all divisional rivals in post-draft power rankings

The Lions' offense was ranked fourth overall in the league last season

The team has made changes this offseason, but King believes they are still serious contenders

Peter King shows Detroit Lions MAJOR love in latest NFL Power Rankings

Peter King's latest NFL power rankings place the Lions at No. 65, on the brink of Super Bowl contention. King notes that while the Lions' draft class has received mixed reviews, the team leads all divisional rivals in post-draft power rankings. The Lions' success last season was driven by their offense, which was ranked fourth overall in the league. Although the team has made some changes this offseason, King believes that the Lions have emerged as serious contenders and could be a dark horse pick for the Super Bowl.

From Football Morning in America:

Loved ‘em with their 8-2 record after Halloween. I still find myself smitten with the Lions. But curious move this offseason. The Lions took what wasn’t broken and tried to fix it. Jamaal Williams/D’Andre Swift last year: 1,608 rushing yards, 4.5 per rush, 22 rushing touchdowns. Now both are gone. That’s pressure on Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery, particularly when the head coach is a big-time running guy.

Bottom Line – Lions are a Team to Watch

King's ranking of the Detroit Lions as sixth overall in his latest NFL power rankings does not mean much in the big picture, but it is a great example of how many people are high on the team heading into the 2023 season. The Lions have been building a strong core of players over the past few seasons, and King's ranking is a reflection of that progress. With a potent offense and a talented defense, the Lions are a team to watch this season and could be a dark horse pick to win the Super Bowl.