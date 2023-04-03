The Detroit Lions, a franchise that has not had consistent success in decades, have recently turned their fortunes around. General manager Brad Holmes has positioned the Lions to be a contender for the foreseeable future. In his latest NFL column, Peter King indicated the Lions are on the verge of ‘serious contention' based on their retooling plan. If Jared Goff proves to be the answer under center, the team has the potential of winning consistently.

Key Points

The Detroit Lions have a ton of draft capital moving forward

Lions GM Brad Holmes has done an excellent job of looking to the future while stocking his team for today.

If Jared Goff is the answer at quarterback, the Lions have the potential of winning consistently.

Goff had one of his best career seasons last year, with 4,438 yards and 29 touchdowns.

Peter Kings explains how Detroit Lions could be ‘Consistently Dangerous'

Here is what King had to say about the Lions in his most-recent column:

“I think, quietly, the Lions have gotten competitive while building intelligently for the future,” King wrote in Football Morning in America. “Three NFL teams have 12 picks, combined, in the first three rounds of the next three drafts: Houston, Chicago and Detroit. Houston and Chicago have miles to go before they sleep,” writes King. “Detroit, on the verge of serious contention, picks sixth, 18th, 48th, 55th and 81st this year—a league-high five picks in the first 2.5 rounds. GM Brad Holmes has done an excellent job looking to the future while stocking his team for today. If Jared Goff is the answer at quarterback, the Lions will be consistently dangerous for the first time in some time.”

Big Picture: Detroit Lions' Rebuilding Plan

The Lions have been rebuilding for the past few years, and the 2023 NFL season could be the year that they start to see the fruits of their labor. With the team's recent acquisition of Jared Goff, as well as their strong draft position, they have the potential to become a serious contender in the league. The Lions have struggled for consistent success for many years, but with the right pieces in place, they could finally turn the corner and become a team to be reckoned with.

Bottom Line – Lions Could Roar Again

Lions have a bright future ahead of them. With a strong rebuilding plan in place, including an abundance of draft picks and a quarterback who has shown the potential to be a top-tier player, the Lions could become a consistent threat in the league. Only time will tell if the Lions can live up to their potential and become the consistently dangerous team that Peter King believes they could be, but there is no doubt that they are on the right track.