Peyton Manning Reveals Message He Sent Dan Campbell After Loss to Commanders

Dan Campbell and the Detroit Lions faced a tough loss in the Divisional Round of the playoffs, falling short despite being the No. 1 seed. Injuries plagued their defense, making it difficult to advance past the Washington Commanders. During a recent interview, Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning revealed the message he sent Campbell after the loss.

Peyton Manning's Message for Dan Campbell

Manning’s Support : “I know how you feel, I’ve been there, and it’s not a good feeling,” said Peyton Manning. “Understand that, but we did win the whole thing the next year. You just kind of keep sawing wood.”

: “I know how you feel, I’ve been there, and it’s not a good feeling,” said Peyton Manning. “Understand that, but we did win the whole thing the next year. You just kind of keep sawing wood.” Lions’ Unique Position: Expectations are high, with fans now expecting Super Bowl contention annually.

Manning’s Perspective

“That was the kind of loss that could probably make an organization say, ‘Let’s change everything. … Let’s kind of blow the whole thing up and start over,’” Manning continued. “Or your organization and owner can say, ‘Hey, we’re doing something right, let’s keep going.’”

Bottom Line:

Despite the disappointment, the Lions have a solid foundation and a path forward. Manning’s advice? Stay the course and keep building toward that championship.