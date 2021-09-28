Peyton Manning shares hilarious Matthew Stafford Manning Academy story [Video]

In case you have not yet heard, Peyton Manning and his brother Eli have been doing their own telecast during Monday Night Football games and they have been very funny and insightful.

During the game, the Manning brothers welcome guests onto the telecast and on Monday night, as the Cowboys took on the Eagles, Los Angeles Rams QB Matthew Stafford joined the show.

Take a listen below as Peyton shares a hilarious story from 2008 when Stafford was at the Manning Academy. Peyton says that neither he nor Eli wanted to throw after Stafford because his arm was so strong.

Peyton again with a Matthew Stafford story 💯 pic.twitter.com/w0zjCPRpYo — SportzStew Ⓥ (@sportzstewcom) September 28, 2021