The Michigan Wolverines offense is averaging 18.3 points per game this season, and on Saturday it runs into a UCLA Bruins defense giving up just 14.1. That is the math behind a 5-5 year in Ann Arbor, and it is why beating the No. 4 Bruins at 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS looks like a tall task.

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Analysts at Pro Football Focus laid the problem out this week in their Week 12 preview, and they did not soften it.

Jan 2, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines football head coach Kyle Whittingham speaks to the crowd during a time out in the first half against the Southern California Trojans at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

PFF Analysts Sound Off on the Michigan Wolverines Offense

Dalton Wasserman and Max Chadwick of Pro Football Focus previewed Saturday’s game as one of the five biggest on the Week 12 board. When the subject turned to Michigan with the football, Wasserman put the question plainly: “Does Michigan have any hope of scoring on offense?”

He answered it himself.

“So far this season, the Wolverines rank dead last in the Power Four by scoring 18.3 points per game. They’ve also amassed a -10 turnover margin that ranks as the third-worst mark in the FBS. Further exacerbating Michigan’s offensive problems is the fact that top receiver JJ Buchanan is out for the rest of the season due to injury. Those obstacles are hard enough to overcome on their own, but now the Wolverines have to face a UCLA defense that has let up just 14.1 points per game. Led by standout defensive backs Scooter Jackson and Ta’Shawn James, the Bruins rank third in the FBS with a +16 turnover margin.”

The Buchanan line is the one worth a qualifier. Michigan has not ruled him out for the year. Head coach Kyle Whittingham said this week that Buchanan is likely to miss the final two regular-season games with the shoulder injury he suffered at Oregon, and On3’s Clayton Sayfie reported he is probably out for the remainder of the season.

Wolverines Offense Has Been Abysmal All Season Long

Michigan has reached 28 points twice in 10 games, in the September blowout of UTEP and in the win at Rutgers on Oct. 31. It has been held under 10 points three times in its last four weeks, including six against Michigan State and seven at Oregon.

What Michigan Has to Do to Score on Saturday

Wasserman’s own answer points at the only realistic path. “If Michigan is to have any chance at pulling off the upset, it will very likely do so in a low-scoring affair,” he wrote. The turnover margin is the clearest lever the Wolverines have: they sit at minus-10 and UCLA sits at plus-16, so the simplest version of an upset is a day without giveaways.

With this being the case, don’t expect the Wolverines to produce many scoring drives against the Bruins on Saturday. Keeping the Bruins in the teens, and winning the turnover battle for once, is the version of this game Michigan can actually win.