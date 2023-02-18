The Detroit Lions will have an important decision to make regarding their wide receiver, DJ Chark, as he becomes an unrestricted free agent in 2023. With the free agent wide receiver class being weak this year, Chark may be able to get more money than he is worth. Pro Football Focus has predicted where Chark will sign for the 2023 season, and some Lions fans may be upset.

PFF predicts where Detroit Lions WR DJ Chark will sign for 2023

PFF predicts that Chark will end up leaving Detroit to sign with the Minnesota Vikings. Although Chark got off to a rough start with the Lions in 2022, he showed flashes of brilliance after he returned from injury. Chark's speed and size make him a downfield threat, which will help clear room for Justin Jefferson and take a playmaker away from the division-rival Detroit Lions. Tight end T.J. Hockenson will also have more room to operate over the middle.

- Advertisement -

Here is what PFF has to say about their prediction:

The Vikings will reportedly work to keep wide receiver Adam Thielen in the fold going forward, but there is no guarantee the two sides work things out, so here we have them finding a replacement in the speedy D.J. Chark Jr.

Chark is not quite the route-running technician that Thielen has been over his career, but you can always use 4.34-second 40-yard dash speed with a 6-foot-4 frame. Thielen started to show some signs of aging, as well, in 2022, struggling at times to create short-area separation — which had always been a strong suit for him. With Chark, the Vikings get a downfield threat who can take the top off opposing defenses, clearing room for his former LSU teammate in Justin Jefferson and also taking a playmaker away from the division rival Detroit Lions. Tight end T.J. Hockenson will also have more room to operate over the middle.

Over the past four seasons, Chark’s 33 receptions on passes thrown 15-plus yards downfield rank tied for 14th among wide receivers and his 11 touchdown receptions on such passes tie for eighth. This is despite his hardly playing in 2021 due to injury, though injuries have been a bit of a concern during his career.

Why it matters for DJ Chark, the Detroit Lions, and the Vikings

The Vikings reportedly want to keep wide receiver Adam Thielen, but there is no guarantee that they will work things out. Chark may not be the route-running technician that Thielen is, but he brings a different dimension to the Vikings' offense with his downfield speed. Thielen started showing signs of aging in 2022, struggling at times to create short-area separation, which had always been a strong suit for him.

- Advertisement -

In the end, it will come down to money and the Vikings have the cap space to make a move for Chark. Chark’s ability to stretch the field and create big plays makes him an attractive option for any team. The bottom line is that if the Vikings sign Chark, it will be a significant upgrade to their receiving corps and a loss for the Detroit Lions.