PFF Reveals Top Route Runners: St. Brown, Nacua, Hill in Spotlight

Highest-Graded Wide Receivers by Route Type: Amon-Ra St. Brown, Puka Nacua, and More
In a comprehensive analysis of the top-performing NFL wide receivers of 2023, specific route types reveal notable standouts. Pro Football Focus (PFF) provides an in-depth look at the league’s highest-graded receivers on a range of routes, shedding light on players like Amon-Ra St. Brown and Puka Nacua, who excelled in their respective categories.
St. Brown Dominance on Slant and Hitch Routes
Amon-Ra St. Brown of the Detroit Lions emerged as a top performer, achieving the highest grades on both slant and hitch routes.
On slant routes, St. Brown recorded a 97.3 PFF grade, making 11 receptions on 15 targets for 185 yards and three touchdowns, second only to Jakobi Meyers. His performance on hitch routes was equally impressive, with a 97.1 PFF grade. He made 24 receptions for 240 yards and added a touchdown to his season stats, reinforcing his status as a reliable receiver in crucial situations.
Puka Nacua’s Impressive Rookie Campaign
Rookie sensation Puka Nacua of the Los Angeles Rams set the bar high for first-year performances, leading the league on crossing routes with a stellar 98.5 PFF grade. Nacua’s ability to navigate these routes efficiently resulted in 441 receiving yards, a figure that includes playoff performances and places him far ahead of his peers. This exceptional performance marks a historic start to what promises to be a promising career.
Other notable mentions in this analysis include:
- Rashee Rice of the Kansas City Chiefs, who led in screen routes with a 94.5 PFF grade, turning 27 targets into 25 receptions for 184 yards and a touchdown.
- Brandon Aiyuk of the San Francisco 49ers, excelling on out routes with a 96.0 PFF grade and making significant contributions on post routes.
- Tyreek Hill of the Miami Dolphins, dominating go routes with a near-perfect 99.9 PFF grade, amassing 465 yards and eight touchdowns.
- Calvin Ridley of the Jacksonville Jaguars, leading comeback routes with 41 receiving yards on five targets.