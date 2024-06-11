PFF Reveals Top Route Runners: St. Brown, Nacua, Hill in Spotlight





Highest-Graded Wide Receivers by Route Type: Amon-Ra St. Brown, Puka Nacua, and More

In a comprehensive analysis of the top-performing NFL wide receivers of 2023, specific route types reveal notable standouts. Pro Football Focus (PFF) provides an in-depth look at the league’s highest-graded receivers on a range of routes, shedding light on players like Amon-Ra St. Brown and Puka Nacua, who excelled in their respective categories.

St. Brown Dominance on Slant and Hitch Routes

Amon-Ra St. Brown of the Detroit Lions emerged as a top performer, achieving the highest grades on both slant and hitch routes.

On slant routes, St. Brown recorded a 97.3 PFF grade, making 11 receptions on 15 targets for 185 yards and three touchdowns, second only to Jakobi Meyers. His performance on hitch routes was equally impressive, with a 97.1 PFF grade. He made 24 receptions for 240 yards and added a touchdown to his season stats, reinforcing his status as a reliable receiver in crucial situations.

Puka Nacua’s Impressive Rookie Campaign

Rookie sensation Puka Nacua of the Los Angeles Rams set the bar high for first-year performances, leading the league on crossing routes with a stellar 98.5 PFF grade. Nacua’s ability to navigate these routes efficiently resulted in 441 receiving yards, a figure that includes playoff performances and places him far ahead of his peers. This exceptional performance marks a historic start to what promises to be a promising career.

Other notable mentions in this analysis include: