Pro Football Focus Throws Shade at Detroit Lions Following Retirement of Frank Ragnow

The NFL landscape shifted when Pro Football Focus recently released its center rankings—and the Detroit Lions didn’t come out looking so great. With franchise cornerstone Frank Ragnow announcing his retirement, PFF dropped the Lions to dead last, slotting their new center prospects at No. 32. That’s a big dip from last season, when Ragnow’s dominance helped the Lions rank among the best.

But let’s be real—it’s not all doom and gloom.

PFF ranked Detroit dead last at center after Ragnow’s retirement, slotting Tate Ratledge at No. 32.

at center after Ragnow’s retirement, slotting Tate Ratledge at No. 32. Rookies and unproven backups are in line to fill the massive Ragnow-shaped hole.

are in line to fill the massive Ragnow-shaped hole. Tate Ratledge was a second-round pick seen snapping at OTAs and minicamps. He’s more experienced at guard, with solid collegiate grades.

was a second-round pick seen snapping at OTAs and minicamps. He’s more experienced at guard, with solid collegiate grades. The Lions clearly believe in their offensive line coaching staff and rookie pipeline—even without a big name at center.

Why PFF Shows the Hate

Pro Football Focus knocked Detroit’s center spot all the way to 32, calling out their lack of depth after Ragnow’s surprise retirement. He wasn’t just a reliable starter—he was a 4‑time Pro Bowler, 3‑time Second Team All-Pro, and the heart of Detroit’s top-tier offensive line. Ragnow’s departure left a clear void, and without a seasoned replacement, PFF penalized Detroit accordingly.

Next Man Up—Meet Tate Ratledge

Ragnow’s absence opens the door for Tate Ratledge, Detroit’s second-round pick. Though he never snapped at center in college, he’s been getting reps at OTAs and minicamps—an encouraging sign. His guard play wrapped up the past two seasons with a 75.0+ PFF grade, showing he can hold his own in the trenches.

In PFF’s eyes, the lack of experience at center ranks Detroit low— but the tape suggests they believe in their coaching staff and development plan. Offensive line coach Hank Fraley has built a reputation for molding raw talent, and Campbell’s mantra—“next man up”—is already in action.

The Bottom Line

Yes, falling to No. 32 in center rankings stings—but this isn’t a death sentence. Football is team development plus coaching. The Lions are clearly invested in their O-line future, and draft capital, veteran wisdom, and coaching are the reinforcements needed. Ragnow leaves big shoes, but the Lions are trying to fill them with grit, technique, and fast growth.

If Ratledge—and whoever else steps in—can grab hold early, Detroit’s offensive line may surprise some doubters. For now, the shade from PFF is a spotlight—and the offseason is when the Lions like to shine.