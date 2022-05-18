PFF snubs Detroit Lions in latest talent evaluation list

While the Detroit Lions aren’t expected to contend in the 2022 season, there’s no shortage of young talent on the roster that will be helping to push them in the right direction and take another step forward in their rebuilding process under the tutelage of Dan Campbell and Brad Holmes.

However, the good folks at Pro Football Focus have decided that none of the players on Detroit’s roster are worthy of being included in their list of the 25 players under the age of 25 entering the 2022 NFL season.

Their guidelines state:

“One yearly offseason tradition we have here at PFF is showing some love to the top young players in the NFL in the form of a top 25 players under 25 years of age. The cut-off for this list is that the players need to still be under 25 years old when the season begins. … This is more of an overall talent recognition and accomplishment list.”

Their top five selections are among the most obvious that even the casual NFL fan would be able to name off the top of their heads with arguably some of the top players in the game today.

1. EDGE NICK BOSA, SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

2. QB JUSTIN HERBERT, LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

3. RB JONATHAN TAYLOR, INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

4. OT TRISTAN WIRFS, TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

5. WR JUSTIN JEFFERSON, MINNESOTA VIKINGS

Conspicuously absent from their ranking list include the likes of right tackle Penei Sewell, who demonstrated bonafide abilities at the NFL level during his rookie season (though he did turn up in the honorable mention category.) Sewell started 16 games for the Lions before missing the season finale with an illness

Lions fans, is this merely another case of the team being overlooked by national pundits, or are they still a ways off from showcasing the talent that can be openly recognized by media members?

– – Quotes via PFF Link – –

