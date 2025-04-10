PFF’s 7-Round Detroit Lions Mock Draft Is Loaded With Defensive Talent

Pro Football Focus has unveiled a 7-round 2025 NFL Mock Draft for the Detroit Lions, prioritizing defense with five of seven picks. See who PFF has Detroit selecting.

The Detroit Lions are still licking their wounds after a 15-2 season came crashing down in the divisional round. But as any true Lions fan knows, there’s always next year—and next year is coming into focus with the 2025 NFL Draft right around the corner.

Despite losing both coordinators, this team remains one of the NFL’s best on paper. Still, a few holes on the roster—especially on defense—need patching.

To help map out how the Lions might attack the draft, Pro Football Focus dropped a 7-round mock, and let’s just say… it’s defense-heavy (and fans should love that).

Here’s how it shakes out:

2025 Detroit Lions Full 7-Round Mock Draft (via PFF)

Round 1, Pick 28: CB Shavon Revel – East Carolina

CB Shavon Revel – East Carolina Round 2, Pick 60: EDGE Josaiah Stewart – Michigan

EDGE Josaiah Stewart – Michigan Round 3, Pick 102: Mock Draft written before Lions were awarded their comp pick

Round 4, Pick 131: EDGE Jah Joyner – Minnesota

EDGE Jah Joyner – Minnesota Round 6, Pick 195: G Dylan Fairchild – Georgia

G Dylan Fairchild – Georgia Round 7, Pick 230: LB Teddye Buchanan – California

LB Teddye Buchanan – California Round 7, Pick 246: WR Joey Hobert – Texas State

Defense First, and Often

It’s clear that PFF’s strategy in this mock is built around giving Aidan Hutchinson a little help—and that’s long overdue. Taking two edge rushers and a cornerback in the first four rounds? That’s the kind of investment that could finally push the Lions’ defense into top-tier territory.

There’s also a subtle nod to depth needs on offense. A developmental guard and a crafty, sure-handed wide receiver in the late rounds offer potential upside and fill future gaps.

What This Means for 2025

This draft, if it goes anything like this projection, shows Detroit is still locked into a “win now AND later” mode. They’re not blowing up the core—they’re reinforcing it. And in a year where expectations are sky-high, that’s the right play.