PFF’s 7-Round Detroit Lions Mock Draft Is Loaded With Defensive Talent

Pro Football Focus has unveiled a 7-round 2025 NFL Mock Draft for the Detroit Lions, prioritizing defense with five of seven picks. See who PFF has Detroit selecting.

The Detroit Lions are still licking their wounds after a 15-2 season came crashing down in the divisional round. But as any true Lions fan knows, there’s always next year—and next year is coming into focus with the 2025 NFL Draft right around the corner.

Despite losing both coordinators, this team remains one of the NFL’s best on paper. Still, a few holes on the roster—especially on defense—need patching.

Detroit Lions 2025 NFL Draft

To help map out how the Lions might attack the draft, Pro Football Focus dropped a 7-round mock, and let’s just say… it’s defense-heavy (and fans should love that).

Here’s how it shakes out:

2025 Detroit Lions Full 7-Round Mock Draft (via PFF)

  • Round 1, Pick 28: CB Shavon Revel – East Carolina
  • Round 2, Pick 60: EDGE Josaiah Stewart – Michigan
  • Round 3, Pick 102: Mock Draft written before Lions were awarded their comp pick
  • Round 4, Pick 131: EDGE Jah Joyner – Minnesota
  • Round 6, Pick 195: G Dylan Fairchild – Georgia
  • Round 7, Pick 230: LB Teddye Buchanan – California
  • Round 7, Pick 246: WR Joey Hobert – Texas State

Defense First, and Often

It’s clear that PFF’s strategy in this mock is built around giving Aidan Hutchinson a little help—and that’s long overdue. Taking two edge rushers and a cornerback in the first four rounds? That’s the kind of investment that could finally push the Lions’ defense into top-tier territory.

There’s also a subtle nod to depth needs on offense. A developmental guard and a crafty, sure-handed wide receiver in the late rounds offer potential upside and fill future gaps.

What This Means for 2025

This draft, if it goes anything like this projection, shows Detroit is still locked into a “win now AND later” mode. They’re not blowing up the core—they’re reinforcing it. And in a year where expectations are sky-high, that’s the right play.

W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady

W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending now

Bryce Underwood Tony Alford Michigan Basketball Michigan Football brings 8 recruits Michigan reveals uniform combo Michigan Football CB Amorion Walker Michigan Football Michigan Football Coach Sherrone Moore Michigan Football Spring Game Michigan DB Keon Sabb Michigan Basketball Loses Oliver Nkamhoua Michigan basketball hires Dusty May Cole Cabana Brady Hart
Michigan Football Offensive Lineman Enters Transfer Portal
Dan Campbell Isaiah Thomas Ike Boettger Detroit Lions Biggest Trade Jake Bates
Dane Brugler Suggests BOLD NFL Draft Trade for Detroit Lions
Dan Campbell Aidan Hutchinson Detroit Lions Beat Writer Jake Bates Mekhi Wingo
Detroit Lions Rule Proposal Shot Down by NFL Owners
Dan Campbell
Did Dan Campbell Just Reveal Part of the Detroit Lions Draft Strategy?