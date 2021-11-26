PFT says NFL should lean on Sheila Ford Hamp to sell Detroit Lions

Welp, the Detroit Lions figured out another way to lose on Thanksgiving Day as they fell 16-14 to the Chicago Bears.

During the flame, Pro Football Talk managing editor Michael David Smith took to Twitter to call upon the NFL to lean on Lions owner Sheila Ford Hamp to sell the team.

“I think the NFL should lean on Sheila Ford Hamp to sell the Lions. It’s not fair to Lions fans that her family has run the franchise into the ground for 60 years. One thing the league could do is tell her she’s got a year to sell the team or Detroit is losing Thanksgiving.”

I think the NFL should lean on Sheila Ford Hamp to sell the Lions. It's not fair to Lions fans that her family has run the franchise into the ground for 60 years. One thing the league could do is tell her she's got a year to sell the team or Detroit is losing Thanksgiving. — Michael David Smith (@MichaelDavSmith) November 25, 2021