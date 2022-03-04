Phil Martelli says Michigan basketball needs a consistent ‘hell-raiser’

On Tuesday, the Michigan Wolverines looked like a team that could beat just about anyone as they easily disposed of Michigan State at the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor. It seemed like everything they tried worked as they cruised to an 87-70 win over the Spartans.

Well, on Thursday night, Michigan took on the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Wolverines looked like a completely different team as they lost at home by a score of 82-71.

Following the game, Wolverines stand-in head coach Phil Martelli spoke to the media and he explained what Michigan needs moving forward.

“I think at the point it’s well-established that Eli is our leader. But at this point in the year we need some followers to step up.” Said the team is a “really nice group,” but they need a “hell-raiser” more consistently. Wants more “emotional commitment.”

As it stands, Michigan is on the NCAA Tournament bubble and, they are likely going to need one more win (at least) to find their way in.

