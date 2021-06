Sharing is caring!

On Tuesday, golfing legend Phil Mickelson was in Detroit to participate in the AREA 313 Celebrity Scramble with many celebrities from the area, including Detroit Lions great, Barry Sanders.

Brad Galli of WXYZ had a chance to chat with Mickelson during the festivities and what it is like to rub shoulders with a guy like Barry.

Mickelson said that he wanted to ask Barry what the things were that he was willing to do to be the best that others were not.

Here is the full video courtesy of WXYZ.