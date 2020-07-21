41.2 F
Phil Steele: Wolverines have “upgraded” at QB following Shea Patterson’s departure

By Michael Whitaker

After two years as the starting quarterback with the Michigan Wolverines, Shea Patterson graduated and is taking the next step in his career. Meanwhile in Ann Arbor, the Wolverines have Dylan McCaffrey and Joe Milton – and for one notable college football analyst, that’s as good as an upgrade.

“I think McCaffrey and Milton are battling it out for the job,” Steele said Tuesday on ESPN 103.7 & 1450 in State College, Pennsylvania. “Both guys have the size you want, they’ve got the mobility you want and I think they’re going to be upgraded at the quarterback spot.”

“I do think, with Michigan, their window to win the Big Ten East was probably last year,” Steele continued. “Might’ve closed a little bit this year — they only have five returning starters on each side of the ball. I think the East is Ohio State, Penn State and then it’ll drop off to a Michigan and an Indiana — watch out for the Hoosiers.”

Head coach Jim Harbaugh is liking what he’s seeing from both quarterbacks and how they’re staying ready despite the uncertainty due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Each one has done that and taken advantage of that, gotten guys to throw to,” Harbaugh said May 28 on The Rich Eisen Show. “Dylan McCaffrey’s been throwing with his brothers, Christian and Luke, in Denver. Joe Milton’s been in Orlando, and then he came back to Ann Arbor. He’s got a bag of balls and finding guys to throw to. Cade McNamara’s got his brother, who’s going to be an incoming freshman at wide receiver. They’re calling, chomping at the bit, ‘What can I do?'”

– – Quotes via Garrett Stepien of The Michigan Insider Link – –

SourceGarrett Stepien
ViaMichigan Insider
Michael Whitaker
Always at the front lines of Detroit Sports.

