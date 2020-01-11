34.9 F
Detroit
Saturday, January 11, 2020
type here...
Detroit Pistons News

Philadelphia 76ers allegedly interested in two Detroit Pistons players

By Michael Whitaker

Must Read

Detroit Pistons NewsMichael Whitaker - 0

Philadelphia 76ers allegedly interested in two Detroit Pistons players

The Detroit Pistons are making the rounds in NBA trade rumors with the official Trade Deadline quickly approaching -...
Read more
Detroit Lions NewsArnold Powell - 0

Former Detroit Lions RB allegedly exposes OL Graham Glasgow

I have made it very clear that I believe one of Bob Quinn's biggest mistakes as Detroit Lions GM,...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings NewsMichael Whitaker - 0

Dylan Larkin now has 6th most points in Red Wings history for players 23 or younger

Detroit Red Wings forward Dylan Larkin has endeared himself to Red Wings fans from Day 1. The Waterford, Mich....
Read more
Michael Whitaker
Always at the front lines of Detroit Sports.

The Detroit Pistons are making the rounds in NBA trade rumors with the official Trade Deadline quickly approaching – February 6 to be exact.

Center Andre Drummond looks more and more like he’ll have a new address within the next month, and now you can add a few more names to the list of players who would potentially be moved.

Philadelphia Inquirer columnist Keith Pompey suggested that the Philadelphia 76ers are interested in two Pistons players: Luke Kennard and Langston Galloway. His reasoning:

“Could Langston Galloway come back to Philadelphia for play for the 76ers? What about Galloway’s Detroit Pistons teammate Luke Kennard or NBA free agent Jeff Green. Add those names to the list of wing players the Sixers have expressed interest in acquiring in a trade and/or free agent signees, according to multiple league sources.

One source confirmed that Green worked for the Sixers in Miami while the team was there to face the Heat a couple of weeks ago. League sources believe any Sixers’ trade deal will almost certainly include the team parting ways with second-year guard Zhaire Smith.”

Unfortunately for the Pistons, Kennard has been absent with knee tendinitis. Before that, he was averaging 15.8 points per game while shooting 39.9% on from beyond the arc in 28 games, his best season in the NBA so far.

Meanwhile, Galloway is averaging 10.4 points per game while shooting 39.9% from beyond the arc.

It’s definitely going to be an interesting few weeks leading up to the NBA Trade Deadline.

– – Quote courtesy of Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer Link – –

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

SourceKeith Pompey
ViaPhiladelphia Inquirer
Previous articleFormer Detroit Lions RB allegedly exposes OL Graham Glasgow

Comments

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Detroit Pistons NewsMichael Whitaker - 0

Philadelphia 76ers allegedly interested in two Detroit Pistons players

The Detroit Pistons are making the rounds in NBA trade rumors with the official Trade Deadline quickly approaching -...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Former Detroit Lions RB allegedly exposes OL Graham Glasgow

Arnold Powell - 0
I have made it very clear that I believe one of Bob Quinn's biggest mistakes as Detroit Lions GM, and there have been plenty,...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

Dylan Larkin now has 6th most points in Red Wings history for players 23 or younger

Michael Whitaker - 0
Detroit Red Wings forward Dylan Larkin has endeared himself to Red Wings fans from Day 1. The Waterford, Mich. native has quickly climbed the...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions hire special teams coordinator for 2020

Don Drysdale - 0
According to the Detroit Lions, they have hired Brayden Coombs to be their special teams coordinator for the upcoming season. https://twitter.com/Lions/status/1216027085707403265 From Detroit Lions: Coombs comes to...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Report: Detroit Lions to coach former Michigan QB Shea Patterson

Don Drysdale - 0
Thanks to the Detroit Lions 3-12-1 record in 2019, it has been announced that their coaching staff has been selected to coach in the...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Former Detroit Pistons coach Rick Carlisle jaws with LeBron James

Detroit Pistons News Michael Whitaker - 0
Former Detroit Pistons bench boss Rick Carlisle didn't mind making himself heard against the NBA's arguably top player. The current Dallas Mavericks head coach was...
Read more

New Eastern Conference team emerges in Andre Drummond sweepstakes

Detroit Pistons News Don Drysdale - 0
Heading into the 2019-2020 NBA season, the Detroit Pistons had grand plans of not only getting into the playoffs but making some noise once...
Read more

Pistons apply for disabled player exception worth $9 million following Blake Griffin surgery

Detroit Pistons News Michael Whitaker - 0
Detroit Pistons All-Star forward Blake Griffin's season could very well be over after undergoing an arthroscopic debridement of his left knee. He was forced...
Read more

5 Songs that will get you pumped for Detroit Sports

Detroit Lions News Arnold Powell - 0
Music and sports go hand in hand. Sometimes, you happen to find a jam that sends chills down your spine and leaves you with...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

[tdn_block_newsletter_subscribe input_placeholder=”Your email address” btn_text=”Subscribe” tds_newsletter2-image=”518″ tds_newsletter2-image_bg_color=”#c3ecff” tds_newsletter3-input_bar_display=”row” tds_newsletter4-image=”519″ tds_newsletter4-image_bg_color=”#fffbcf” tds_newsletter4-btn_bg_color=”#f3b700″ tds_newsletter4-check_accent=”#f3b700″ tds_newsletter5-tdicon=”tdc-font-fa tdc-font-fa-envelope-o” tds_newsletter5-btn_bg_color=”#000000″ tds_newsletter5-btn_bg_color_hover=”#4db2ec” tds_newsletter5-check_accent=”#000000″ tds_newsletter6-input_bar_display=”row” tds_newsletter6-btn_bg_color=”#da1414″ tds_newsletter6-check_accent=”#da1414″ tds_newsletter7-image=”520″ tds_newsletter7-btn_bg_color=”#1c69ad” tds_newsletter7-check_accent=”#1c69ad” tds_newsletter7-f_title_font_size=”20″ tds_newsletter7-f_title_font_line_height=”28px” tds_newsletter8-input_bar_display=”row” tds_newsletter8-btn_bg_color=”#00649e” tds_newsletter8-btn_bg_color_hover=”#21709e” tds_newsletter8-check_accent=”#00649e” embedded_form_type=”mailchimp” tds_newsletter=”tds_newsletter1″ tds_newsletter1-input_bar_display=”” tdc_css=”eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn19″ tds_newsletter1-f_input_font_family=”712″ tds_newsletter1-f_btn_font_family=”712″ tds_newsletter1-f_input_font_size=”14″ tds_newsletter1-btn_bg_color=”#266fef” embedded_form_code=”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”]
- Advertisement -

© Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.