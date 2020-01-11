Philadelphia 76ers allegedly interested in two Detroit Pistons players

The Detroit Pistons are making the rounds in NBA trade rumors with the official Trade Deadline quickly approaching – February 6 to be exact.

Center Andre Drummond looks more and more like he’ll have a new address within the next month, and now you can add a few more names to the list of players who would potentially be moved.

Philadelphia Inquirer columnist Keith Pompey suggested that the Philadelphia 76ers are interested in two Pistons players: Luke Kennard and Langston Galloway. His reasoning:

“Could Langston Galloway come back to Philadelphia for play for the 76ers? What about Galloway’s Detroit Pistons teammate Luke Kennard or NBA free agent Jeff Green. Add those names to the list of wing players the Sixers have expressed interest in acquiring in a trade and/or free agent signees, according to multiple league sources.

One source confirmed that Green worked for the Sixers in Miami while the team was there to face the Heat a couple of weeks ago. League sources believe any Sixers’ trade deal will almost certainly include the team parting ways with second-year guard Zhaire Smith.”

Unfortunately for the Pistons, Kennard has been absent with knee tendinitis. Before that, he was averaging 15.8 points per game while shooting 39.9% on from beyond the arc in 28 games, his best season in the NBA so far.

Meanwhile, Galloway is averaging 10.4 points per game while shooting 39.9% from beyond the arc.

It’s definitely going to be an interesting few weeks leading up to the NBA Trade Deadline.

– – Quote courtesy of Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer Link – –