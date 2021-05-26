Philadelphia 76ers fan throws popcorn at Russell Westbrook after he injures ankle [Video]

by

On Wednesday night, the Philadelphia 76ers absolutely destroyed the Washington Wizards in Game 2 of their Eastern Conference Quarterfinals matchup but that is not what we are here to talk about.

Instead, we are here to talk about popcorn.

That’s right, folks, we here to talk about popcorn because an adult (I use that term loosely) 76ers fan decided it was a wise idea to chuck popcorn at Wizards star Russell Westbrook while he was heading to the locker room to have his ankle checked out.

Here is the incident.

Hopefully, that dope is never allowed to attend another NBA game in his life. Either that or allow Russell Westbrook to have 5 minutes alone with him!

