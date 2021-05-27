Philadelphia 76ers punish fan who threw popcorn at Russell Westbook

Sharing is caring!

UPDATE:

Just moments ago, the Philadelphia 76ers released a statement saying the fan who threw popcorn at Wizards star Russell Westbrook will have his season ticket membership revoked.

The 76ers announce that the fan who dumped popcorn on Russell Westbrook will have his season ticket membership revoked, effectively immediately, and will be banned from all events at Wells Fargo Center indefinitely. pic.twitter.com/gaVL1axB5f — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) May 27, 2021

On Wednesday night, the Philadelphia 76ers absolutely destroyed the Washington Wizards in Game 2 of their Eastern Conference Quarterfinals matchup but that is not what we are here to talk about.

Instead, we are here to talk about popcorn.

That’s right, folks, we are here to talk about popcorn because an adult (I use that term loosely) 76ers fan decided it was a wise idea to chuck popcorn at Wizards star Russell Westbrook while he was heading to the locker room to have his ankle checked out.

Here is the incident.

If you’re a grown man and can’t stop yourself from throwing popcorn on a player while they’re walking off the court, you probably shouldn’t go to the game.pic.twitter.com/8dhVyqnRUM — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) May 27, 2021

Hopefully, that dope is never allowed to attend another NBA game in his life. Either that or allow Russell Westbrook to have 5 minutes alone with him!