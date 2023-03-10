Merch
Philadelphia Eagles allow Darius Slay to seek out trade

By W.G. Brady
According to a report from Dianna Russini, the Philadelphia Eagles have allowed Darius Slay‘s agent Drew Rosenhaus to seek a trade, per sources. The Eagles are still hopeful to find a solution where Slay remains an Eagle. Earlier in the week, a report surfaced that the Eagles were considering former Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia as an assistant coach, something that Slay and former Lions Quandre Diggs did not react too kindly to.

Key Points

  • A report surfaced that the Eagles may hire Matt Patricia as an assistant
  • Diggs and Slay did not react kindly to Patricia possibly joining the Eagles
  • The Eagles have granted Slay's agent to seek a trade

Why it Matters for Darius Slay and Philadelphia Eagles

Since being traded from the Lions to the Eagles, Slay has been one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL, but his time there could be coming to an end, especially if Patricia is hired. During their time together in Detroit, Patricia treated Slay very poorly, and Slay has made his feelings about his former head coach very clear.

Bottom Line: Slay could be playing elsewhere in 2023

According to OverTheCap.com, trading Slay would free up roughly $3.7 million in cap space, while creating $22.4 million in dead money for the Eagles. I highly doubt the Eagles are worried about picking up $3.7 million rather than keeping Slay around, which makes me think that they are planning to hire Patricia in the coming days. Stay tuned.

