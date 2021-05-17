Philadelphia Eagles beat writer links RB to Detroit Lions

Could the Detroit Lions be looking to add another running back after moving on from Kerryon Johnson?

According to Philadelphia Eagles beat writer Mike Kaye, former Jacksonville Jaguars RB Ryquell Armstead, who was waived on Monday, could interest the Lions.

Kaye notes that Lions RBs/Assistant head coach Duce Staley worked Armstead out at Temple back in 2019.

