Philadelphia Eagles beat writer links RB to Detroit Lions

Sharing is caring!

Could the Detroit Lions be looking to add another running back after moving on from Kerryon Johnson?

According to Philadelphia Eagles beat writer Mike Kaye, former Jacksonville Jaguars RB Ryquell Armstead, who was waived on Monday, could interest the Lions.

Kaye notes that Lions RBs/Assistant head coach Duce Staley worked Armstead out at Temple back in 2019.

Wouldn’t surprise me if Detroit had interest. Duce Staley worked him out at Temple’s pro day in 2019. https://t.co/ObL8AAIK3f — Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) May 17, 2021