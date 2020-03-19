Philadelphia Eagles CB Darius Slay’s new contract details emerge

Just moments ago, news broke that the Detroit Lions have officially traded Pro Bowl CB Darius Slay to the Philadelphia Eagles for a third-round and a fifth-round draft pick.

As part of the deal, Slay reportedly got a 3-year contract extension with the Eagles.

Now, those contract details have emerged and the former Lion is getting paid in a big way.

According to Adam Schefter, Slay’s deal is indeed for 3 years and is worth $50 million, which includes $30 million in guaranteed money.

The deal after the deal: the Eagles and new CB Darius Slay reached agreement on a 3-year, $50 million extension that includes $30 million guaranteed, @RosenhausSports tells ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 19, 2020

