Detroit Lions News

Philadelphia Eagles CB Darius Slay's new contract details emerge

By Don Drysdale


Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions now have 9 picks in 2020 NFL Draft

On Thursday, it was made official that the Detroit Lions have traded Pro Bowl CB Darius Slay to the...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Philadelphia Eagles CB Darius Slay's new contract details emerge

Just moments ago, news broke that the Detroit Lions have officially traded Pro Bowl CB Darius Slay to the...
Read more
Don Drysdale
I am a fan of all Detroit sports and LOVE to write about them!

Just moments ago, news broke that the Detroit Lions have officially traded Pro Bowl CB Darius Slay to the Philadelphia Eagles for a third-round and a fifth-round draft pick.

Embed from Getty Images

As part of the deal, Slay reportedly got a 3-year contract extension with the Eagles.

Now, those contract details have emerged and the former Lion is getting paid in a big way.

According to Adam Schefter, Slay’s deal is indeed for 3 years and is worth $50 million, which includes $30 million in guaranteed money.

We will miss you, Big Play!

Comments

Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions now have 9 picks in 2020 NFL Draft

Arnold Powell - 0
On Thursday, it was made official that the Detroit Lions have traded Pro Bowl CB Darius Slay to the Philadelphia Eagles for a 3rd...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Philadelphia Eagles CB Darius Slay’s new contract details emerge

Don Drysdale - 0
Just moments ago, news broke that the Detroit Lions have officially traded Pro Bowl CB Darius Slay to the Philadelphia Eagles for a third-round...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Official: Detroit Lions trade Darius Slay to Philadelphia Eagles

Don Drysdale - 0
According to a report from Adam Schefter, the Detroit Lions have traded Darius Slay to the Philadelphia Eagles for a third- and fifth-round draft...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions newest S Jayron Kearse had loaded Glock handgun when arrested last October

Arnold Powell - 0
On Thursday morning, news broke that the Detroit Lions are signing former Minnesota Vikings safety, Jayron Kearse to a 1-year deal. The Lions have been...
Read more
