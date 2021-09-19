Philadelphia Eagles fear they have lost key player for remainder of season

Not only did the Philadelphia Eagles lose the game against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 2 but they also fear that they have lost a key player.

According to reports, the Eagles fear they have lost DE Brandon Graham to a torn Achilles. If this is the case, Graham will miss the remainder of the 2021 season

#Eagles fear DE and team-leader Brandon Graham tore his Achilles and will miss the rest of the season, per @RealDGunn. A brutal loss on and off the field for this team. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 19, 2021