Philadelphia Eagles Get Unfortunate News on Jalen Hurts

The Philadelphia Eagles received some unfortunate news regarding their star quarterback Jalen Hurts. According to head coach Nick Sirianni, Hurts is still in concussion protocol and it is unlikely that he will be able to suit up for the Eagles’ critical Week 17 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.

“It’s going to be tough for him to make it.”



—Nick Sirianni on Jalen Hurts, who is still in concussion protocol. Sounds like it’ll be Kenny Pickett at QB for the #Eagles vs. the Cowboys. pic.twitter.com/86AXiooc5b — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) December 27, 2024

Hurts sustained the concussion during the Eagles' Week 16 loss to the Washington Commanders. Despite the team's hopes for a quick recovery, Sirianni expressed concerns about Hurts’ availability for the upcoming game, noting that it’s “going to be tough” for him to make it back in time.

With Hurts likely sidelined, it appears the Eagles will turn to backup quarterback Kenny Pickett for the game against the Cowboys. This development is significant for the Eagles, as they continue to battle for playoff positioning

The Eagles will have to rely on Pickett and the rest of the offense to step up as they face a tough challenge in Dallas. Hurts’ recovery and potential return will be closely monitored as the team prepares for their postseason push.