Philadelphia Eagles lose top pick DeVonta Smith to injury

The Philadelphia Eagles passed along some bad news on Monday as their top draft pick DeVonta Smith sprained his MCL.

According to a report from Adam Schefter, Smith underwent and an MRI on Sunday that revealed the injury.

The Heisman Trophy winner is expected to be out for two to three weeks.

