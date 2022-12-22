Merch
Got a tip? Email Us
Search
More

    Philadelphia Eagles’ make decision on Jalen Hurts

    By W.G. Brady
    89
    0
    Reading Time2 min.
    HomeNFL News

    Related News

    The Philadelphia Eagles are on verge of clinching home-field advantage throughout the NFC Playoffs, but, earlier in the week, Adam Schefter reported that they may have to do so without their star quarterback, Jalen Hurts. Schefter reported on Monday that, “Hurts is uncertain to play Saturday vs. the Cowboys due to a sprained shoulder that he suffered during Sunday’s win over the Bears, per league sources. Hurts was hurt late in the third quarter when Bears’ DE Trevis Gipson drove him into the ground.” Now, according to reports, the Eagles have made a decision on Hurts’ availability for their game against the Dallas Cowboys.

    Philadelphia Eagles Jalen Hurts

    WillJalen Hurts play against the Dallas Cowboys?

    According to head coach Nick Sirianni, the Eagles have decided that Hurts is not expected to play against the Cowboys. Instead, backup Gardner Minshew, who has plenty of starting experience in the NFL, will get the start.

    As it stands, Hurts is among the favorites to win the NFL MVP award, and this is a huge loss for the Eagles.

    Jalen Hurts,Philadelphia Eagles

    spot_img
    Previous article
    Detroit Red Wings vs. Ottawa Senators has been postponed/rescheduled
    Next article
    5 Potential NHL Trades in the new year

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    spot_imgspot_img
    spot_img

    Hot News

    Load more

    Related Articles

    Load more

    Aenean mollis odio augue, sit amet sollicitudin augue ullamcorper eget. Praesent tincidunt et neque congue efficitur.

    Subscribe

    To get email updates from Today News.

    © Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv