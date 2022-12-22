Philadelphia Eagles’ make decision on Jalen Hurts

The Philadelphia Eagles are on verge of clinching home-field advantage throughout the NFC Playoffs, but, earlier in the week, Adam Schefter reported that they may have to do so without their star quarterback, Jalen Hurts. Schefter reported on Monday that, “Hurts is uncertain to play Saturday vs. the Cowboys due to a sprained shoulder that he suffered during Sunday’s win over the Bears, per league sources. Hurts was hurt late in the third quarter when Bears’ DE Trevis Gipson drove him into the ground.” Now, according to reports, the Eagles have made a decision on Hurts’ availability for their game against the Dallas Cowboys.

WillJalen Hurts play against the Dallas Cowboys?

According to head coach Nick Sirianni, the Eagles have decided that Hurts is not expected to play against the Cowboys. Instead, backup Gardner Minshew, who has plenty of starting experience in the NFL, will get the start.

As it stands, Hurts is among the favorites to win the NFL MVP award, and this is a huge loss for the Eagles.