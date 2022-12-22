NFL News

Philadelphia Eagles’ make decision on Jalen Hurts

By W.G. Brady  - Senior News Desk Writer
1 Min Read
Highlights
  • Jalen Hurts was injured during the Eagles last game
  • The Eagles have made a decision on Hurts

The Philadelphia Eagles are on verge of clinching home-field advantage throughout the NFC Playoffs, but, earlier in the week, Adam Schefter reported that they may have to do so without their star quarterback, Jalen Hurts. Schefter reported on Monday that, “Hurts is uncertain to play Saturday vs. the Cowboys due to a sprained shoulder that he suffered during Sunday’s win over the Bears, per league sources. Hurts was hurt late in the third quarter when Bears’ DE Trevis Gipson drove him into the ground.” Now, according to reports, the Eagles have made a decision on Hurts’ availability for their game against the Dallas Cowboys.

This week's hottest stories
Philadelphia Eagles Jalen Hurts

WillJalen Hurts play against the Dallas Cowboys?

According to head coach Nick Sirianni, the Eagles have decided that Hurts is not expected to play against the Cowboys. Instead, backup Gardner Minshew, who has plenty of starting experience in the NFL, will get the start.

As it stands, Hurts is among the favorites to win the NFL MVP award, and this is a huge loss for the Eagles.

Jalen Hurts,Philadelphia Eagles

TAGGED: ,
Share this Article
Previous Article Detroit Red Wings Ottawa Senators Detroit Red Wings vs. Ottawa Senators has been postponed/rescheduled
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Philadelphia Eagles Jalen Hurts
Philadelphia Eagles’ make decision on Jalen Hurts
NFL News
Detroit Red Wings Ottawa Senators
Detroit Red Wings vs. Ottawa Senators has been postponed/rescheduled
Detroit Red Wings News
Duce Staley D'Andre Swift
Duce Staley says Detroit Lions are ‘Playing playoff football already’
Detroit Lions News
Ben Johnson Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions OC Ben Johnson ‘Knew someone was going to be open’ for game-winner
Detroit Lions News
Lost your password?