Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts may have just hinted that he is being traded

Ok, this may be something or it could be nothing at all.

That being said, Twitter is currently blowing up as Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts has removed “QB of the Philadelphia Eagles” from both his Twitter and Instagram bios.

In addition, Hurts changed his location to Houston, Texas.

Nation, is Jalen Hurts about to be traded to the Houston Texans? Could he be part of a package for Deshaun Watson?

Stay tuned!

