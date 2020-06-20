Philadelphia Eagles TE Dallas Goedert taken to hospital after being sucker punched

According to reports, Philadelphia Eagles TE Dallas Goedert was taken to the hospital after being sucker punched at a South Dakota restaurant on Friday night.

Goedert is “fine” and has returned home.

What kind of clown does it take to sucker punch a dude the size of Goedert?

Eagles TE Dallas Goedert was taken to the hospital after being sucker punched at a South Dakota restaurant Friday night, a league source confirmed to @Tim_McManus.

He has since returned home and is "fine," a source said. https://t.co/oPndDd63RE

— NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) June 20, 2020