Philadelphia Eagles TE Dallas Goedert taken to hospital after being sucker punched

Detroit Lions News
Updated:
By Don Drysdale

According to reports, Philadelphia Eagles TE Dallas Goedert was taken to the hospital after being sucker punched at a South Dakota restaurant on Friday night.

Goedert is “fine” and has returned home.

What kind of clown does it take to sucker punch a dude the size of Goedert?

