Philadelphia Eagles trade No. 6 overall pick in 2021 NFL Draft

Minutes after news broke that the Miami Dolphins traded the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft to the San Francisco 49ers, we have another blockbuster trade on our hands.

Just moments ago, the Philadelphia Eagles announced they have traded picks No. 6 and No. 156 to the Dolphins in exchange for the No. 12 overall pick and No. 123 overall pick, and a 2022 first-round pick.

Trade: #Eagles have traded picks No. 6 and No. 156 overall to the Dolphins in exchange for No. 12 overall, No. 123 overall, and a 2022 first-round pick. pic.twitter.com/Nzy949CsX4 — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) March 26, 2021