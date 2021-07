Sharing is caring!

The 2021 NHL Draft is just hours away and things are starting to heat up.

According to a report from Kevin Weekes, the Buffalo Sabres are sending defender Rasmus Ristolainen to the Philadelphia Flyers for Robert Hagg, the 13th-overall pick in the 2021 NHL Draft and a 2023 second-round pick.

Most seem to think the Sabres easily won this trade. Nation, what do you think?