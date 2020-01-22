Philadelphia Flyers mascot “Gritty” under police investigation for alleged assault

Ok, someone had to know this would eventually happen with his monstrosity eventually!

The mascot known as “Gritty”, who has instantly become one of the most recognizable figures in all of sports, is currently under police investigation for an alleged assault of a 13 year-old fan. (Or, rather the person underneath the frightening get-up).

A father claims that the eye-popping mascot punched his son in the head “as hard as he could” following a meet and greet photo shoot at Philadelphia’s Wells Fargo Center this past November. The Flyers, however, said they found “nothing to support this claim” following an investigation.

– – Quote courtesy of the AP – –