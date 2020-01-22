28.1 F
Detroit
Wednesday, January 22, 2020
type here...
Detroit Red Wings News

Philadelphia Flyers mascot “Gritty” under police investigation for alleged assault

By Michael Whitaker

Must Read

Detroit Red Wings NewsMichael Whitaker - 0

Philadelphia Flyers mascot “Gritty” under police investigation for alleged assault

Ok, someone had to know this would eventually happen with his monstrosity eventually! The mascot known as "Gritty", who...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings NewsDon Drysdale - 0

Report: Detroit Red Wings No. 1 prospect Moritz Seider suffers injury

In a season where nothing seems to be going right for the Detroit Red Wings, things just got even...
Read more
Detroit Lions NewsArnold Powell - 0

Report: Arrest warrant issued for former NFL WR Antonio Brown

If you have been following along, you were probably expecting this. According to a report from Andy Slater, an arrest...
Read more
Michael Whitaker
Always at the front lines of Detroit Sports.

Ok, someone had to know this would eventually happen with his monstrosity eventually!

The mascot known as “Gritty”, who has instantly become one of the most recognizable figures in all of sports, is currently under police investigation for an alleged assault of a 13 year-old fan. (Or, rather the person underneath the frightening get-up).

A father claims that the eye-popping mascot punched his son in the head “as hard as he could” following a meet and greet photo shoot at Philadelphia’s Wells Fargo Center this past November. The Flyers, however, said they found “nothing to support this claim” following an investigation.

– – Quote courtesy of the AP – –

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

SourceAssociated Press
ViaAssociated Press
Previous articleReport: Detroit Red Wings No. 1 prospect Moritz Seider suffers injury

Comments

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Detroit Red Wings NewsMichael Whitaker - 0

Philadelphia Flyers mascot “Gritty” under police investigation for alleged assault

Ok, someone had to know this would eventually happen with his monstrosity eventually! The mascot known as "Gritty", who...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

Report: Detroit Red Wings No. 1 prospect Moritz Seider suffers injury

Don Drysdale - 0
In a season where nothing seems to be going right for the Detroit Red Wings, things just got even worse. http://gty.im/1171202792 According to reports, the Red...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Report: Arrest warrant issued for former NFL WR Antonio Brown

Arnold Powell - 0
If you have been following along, you were probably expecting this. According to a report from Andy Slater, an arrest warrant was just issued for...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

Could Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman have a different head coach in mind?

Michael Whitaker - 0
Seven - count them - seven NHL coaches have been fired in the National Hockey League this season, and yet Detroit Red Wings head...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Could Eric Ebron soon reunite with the Detroit Lions?

Arnold Powell - 0
Here we go... Prior to the 2019 season, Detroit Lions GM Bob Quinn went all-in with the hopes of solidifying the tight end position on...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Report: Detroit Red Wings No. 1 prospect Moritz Seider suffers injury

Detroit Red Wings News Don Drysdale - 0
In a season where nothing seems to be going right for the Detroit Red Wings, things just got even worse. http://gty.im/1171202792 According to reports, the Red...
Read more

Could Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman have a different head coach in mind?

Detroit Red Wings News Michael Whitaker - 0
Seven - count them - seven NHL coaches have been fired in the National Hockey League this season, and yet Detroit Red Wings head...
Read more

Red Wings make roster move, promote Dennis Cholowski

Detroit Red Wings News Michael Whitaker - 0
The Detroit Red Wings will need reinforcements on the blue line following an injury to defenseman Mike Green, and they're turning to their AHL...
Read more

Jeff Blashill gives extremely bleak injury update on F Anthony Mantha

Detroit Red Wings News Arnold Powell - 0
Well, this is not what we wanted to hear. According to Detroit Red Wings head coach Jeff Blashill, forward Anthony Mantha (mid body) will be...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

[tdn_block_newsletter_subscribe input_placeholder=”Your email address” btn_text=”Subscribe” tds_newsletter2-image=”518″ tds_newsletter2-image_bg_color=”#c3ecff” tds_newsletter3-input_bar_display=”row” tds_newsletter4-image=”519″ tds_newsletter4-image_bg_color=”#fffbcf” tds_newsletter4-btn_bg_color=”#f3b700″ tds_newsletter4-check_accent=”#f3b700″ tds_newsletter5-tdicon=”tdc-font-fa tdc-font-fa-envelope-o” tds_newsletter5-btn_bg_color=”#000000″ tds_newsletter5-btn_bg_color_hover=”#4db2ec” tds_newsletter5-check_accent=”#000000″ tds_newsletter6-input_bar_display=”row” tds_newsletter6-btn_bg_color=”#da1414″ tds_newsletter6-check_accent=”#da1414″ tds_newsletter7-image=”520″ tds_newsletter7-btn_bg_color=”#1c69ad” tds_newsletter7-check_accent=”#1c69ad” tds_newsletter7-f_title_font_size=”20″ tds_newsletter7-f_title_font_line_height=”28px” tds_newsletter8-input_bar_display=”row” tds_newsletter8-btn_bg_color=”#00649e” tds_newsletter8-btn_bg_color_hover=”#21709e” tds_newsletter8-check_accent=”#00649e” embedded_form_type=”mailchimp” tds_newsletter=”tds_newsletter1″ tds_newsletter1-input_bar_display=”” tdc_css=”eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn19″ tds_newsletter1-f_input_font_family=”712″ tds_newsletter1-f_btn_font_family=”712″ tds_newsletter1-f_input_font_size=”14″ tds_newsletter1-btn_bg_color=”#266fef” embedded_form_code=”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”]
- Advertisement -

© Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.