There are web gems and then there are WEB GEMS.

On Sunday night, a Philadelphia Phillies fan made a WEB GEM that even impressed former MLB player, Alex Rodriguez.

Watch as this fan catches a 97 mph foul ball with one hand while still holding on to his snack.

Maybe the Philadelphia Eagles should sign this dude as a wide receiver!

How about this Phillies fan tonight!! ☄️catches 97 mph foul ball one-handed and doesn’t drop his snack!!! pic.twitter.com/DXola53sIv — Jeff Skversky (@JeffSkversky) May 3, 2021