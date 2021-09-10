Philadelphia Police Department releases statement in wake of D’Andre Swift rumor

In case you have not heard, a rumor surfaced earlier today that Detroit Lions RB D’Andre Swift is being investigated for a murder that took place two months ago.

That rumor, which is reportedly false, originated on Reddit and somehow made its way onto Twitter.

Now, the Philadelphia Police Department has released a statement in regards to the online posting of an image containing law enforcement sensitive information.

Here is the full statement from the PPD:

PPD statement on the online posting of an image containing law enforcement sensitive information: pic.twitter.com/OdeG2XFJEd — Philadelphia Police (@PhillyPolice) September 9, 2021