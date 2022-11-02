Detroit Tigers and MLB Archive

Phillies fan puts Astros baseball cards in urinals before Game 4 [Video]

By W.G. Brady  - Senior News Desk Writer
Over the years, there have been plenty of stories about how ruthless Philadelphia sports fans are and we now have another chapter to add to the collection. On Wednesday night, the Philadelphia Phillies are hosting the Houston Astros at Citizen’s Park in Game 4 of the 2022 World Series, and a Philadelphia fan decided he would spice up the night a bit by putting Astros baseball cards in the urinals of one of the men’s bathrooms.

What did a Phillies fan do with Astros baseball cards?

As you are about to see in the video below, a Philadelphia Phillies fan decided it would be fun to place baseball cards featuring Houston Astros players in the urinals for everybody to pee on.

Now, I don’t want to give this Philadelphia fan all of the credit as this has also been done at other ballparks during the 2022 Major League Baseball Playoffs.

Be more original!

