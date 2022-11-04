Phillies fans taunt Justin Verlander with Kate Upton chant at World Series

Heading into Thursday’s Game 5 matchup against the Philadelphia Phillies, Houston Astros pitcher (it still hurts to say that) Justin Verlander had been 0-6 with a 6.07 ERA in eight World Series games. Verlander has been scrutinized for not stepping up on the biggest stage in baseball but that all changed on Thursday night as he picked up his first World Series win. In the game, Verlander gave up just one run in six innings of work, and though he was not at his best, it was a gutsy performance as the Astros are now up 3 games to 2 over the Phillies. Prior to the game, Phillies fans taunted Verlander with a Kate Upton chant.

Detroit Tigers acquire left handed ... Please enable JavaScript Detroit Tigers acquire left handed pitcher Sean Guenther

How did Phillies fans taunt Justin Verlander with a Kate Upton chant?

Prior to Game 5, Philadelphia Phillies fans taunted Verlander by chanting “where’s Kate Upton?” over and over again while he was going through his warmup.

Verlander obviously got the last laugh and he is now just one game away from winning another World Series.

When is Game 6 of the 2022 World Series?

Game 6 of the 2022 World Series will take place on Saturday night at 8:03 p.m. ET.

If the Astros take care of business at home on Saturday, they will clinch another World Series title. If the Phillies rise up and tie the Series at three games apiece, Game 7 would take place on Sunday night.

Nation, do you think the Houston Astros will take care of business against the Philadelphia Phillies?