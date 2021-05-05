Phillies OF Odubel Herrera gets stuck in fence while attempting to rob home run [Video]

by

Sharing is caring!

It has not been a very good start to the seasons for Philadelphia Phillies OF Odubel Herrera.

Not only is Herrera batting .083 for the season, but on Tuesday, he managed to get his foot stuck in the fence while trying to rob a home run.

Check it out.

Following the play, some Phillies fans took to Twitter to share their feelings about Herrera, including one fan who said he wishes Herrera would stay stuck in the fence!

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.