Phillies vs Tigers June 24: Predictions, Picks, How to Watch, and More

Phillies vs Tigers! The Philadelphia Phillies (51-26) and the Detroit Tigers (36-41) clash on Monday in the first of a three-game series at Comerica Park. The Phillies are coming off a strong series against the Arizona Diamondbacks, having won two out of three, while the Tigers had a similar outcome against the Chicago White Sox. This matchup will pit Aaron Nola against Casey Mize as they take the mound for their respective teams.

Phillies vs Tigers

How to Watch the Phillies vs Tigers

  • TV Channels: Bally Sports, NBCSN
  • Streaming: ESPN+
  • Game Time: Monday, June 24, 2024, at 6:40 PM (ET)
  • Radio: 97.1 The Ticket

Phillies vs Tigers Odds

  • Detroit Tigers: +134
  • Philadelphia Phillies: -159
  • Over/Under: 7.5
  • Odds found at PickDawgz

Predictions

Phillies Prediction: The Phillies look poised for a win with Nola on the mound, despite his rocky outing against Boston on June 13. He rebounded reasonably well against the Padres and seems set to capitalize on the Tigers’ inconsistent offense. Having won three out of his last four starts against teams holding a losing record, Nola should help secure a victory for Philadelphia.

Tigers Prediction: Casey Mize has had a challenging season with a 1-5 record and a 4.43 ERA. While the Tigers showed resilience with their Sunday win over the White Sox, facing a pitcher like Nola may prove difficult. Expect Riley Greene to continue his hot streak, but it might not be enough to overcome the Phillies.

Riley Greene Phillies vs Tigers

More

Player Milestones: Watch out for Riley Greene who has been consistently hitting against NL East opponents with a winning record. Greene has recorded at least one hit in each of his last nine appearances against such teams.

Game Context: As the fifth meeting between the Detroit Tigers and Phillies this season, both teams will look to establish dominance early. The Tigers will aim to leverage their home advantage at Comerica Park, where Greene and Matt Vierling have been particularly effective.

Continuing their NL East engagement, the Tigers need to address their pitching to stifle the Phillies’ bats, which have been productive in recent games. Meanwhile, the Phillies will rely on Nola’s experience and recent form to start the series with a win. For detailed game notes, check out this link.

Written by Jeff Bilbrey

Founder of Detroit Sports Nation - Jeff Bilbrey manages the day to day operations of Detroit Sports Nation as well as all content delivery systems, ad networks and social platforms. Email him at [email protected]

