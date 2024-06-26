Phillies vs Tigers, June 26, 2024: Viewing Guide, Betting Odds, and Predictions





The Philadelphia Phillies and the Detroit Tigers square off this Wednesday at Comerica Park in the final game of their three-game series. The Phillies come off a mixed weekend series against the Arizona Diamondbacks and a split in the first two games against the Tigers.

Meanwhile, the Tigers have shown resilience in their recent games, securing a series victory over the Chicago White Sox and bouncing back in their latest matchup.

How to Watch the Phillies vs Tigers

TV: Bally Sports, NBCSN

Bally Sports, NBCSN Stream: ESPN+ (subscription required)

ESPN+ (subscription required) Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Place: Comerica Park (Detroit, Michigan)

Comerica Park (Detroit, Michigan) Radio: 97.1 The Ticket

Phillies vs Tigers Odds

Detroit Tigers : +149

: +149 Philadelphia Phillies : -179

: -179 Over/Under: 9

9 Spread: Phillies -1.5

Predictions

In pitching, Spencer Turnbull takes the mound for the Phillies with a 3-0 record and a 2.63 ERA this season. Despite a rough start earlier in the month, he has shown improvement in recent outings. On the Tigers’ side, Tyler Holton with a 4.05 ERA this season. The Phillies may have an edge, given Turnbull’s form and the Tigers’ inconsistency. Prediction: Phillies 5, Tigers 3.

More

The Detroit Tigers have seen solid performances from Kerry Carpenter and Andy Ibanez. Carpenter has been a reliable RBI generator, while Ibanez continues his streak of hits and bases against NL East opponents. On the Phillies’ end, Bryce Harper‘s recent home run streak against the Tigers and Alec Bohm‘s consistent hitting make them players to watch. As the Tigers look to surprise with an unannounced starter, the game’s dynamics remain intriguing. For more team updates, visit Detroit Tigers notes.