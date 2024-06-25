Phillies vs Tigers on June 25, 2024: How to Watch, Odds, Picks, and More





The Philadelphia Phillies will face off against the Detroit Tigers in a crucial MLB game on Tuesday at Comerica Park. This matchup marks the second game in a three-game series. The Phillies, who boast an impressive 52-26 record, had a commanding 8-1 victory over the Tigers on Monday. For the Tigers, sitting at 36-42, this game will be an opportunity to rebound and gain some momentum.

How to Watch the Phillies vs Tigers

Date: Tuesday, June 25, 2024

Tuesday, June 25, 2024 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Location: Comerica Park, Detroit, MI

Comerica Park, Detroit, MI TV: Bally, NBCSN

Bally, NBCSN Streaming: ESPN+

ESPN+ Radio: 97.1 The Ticket

Phillies vs Tigers Odds

Detroit Tigers : +134

: +134 Philadelphia Phillies : -159

: -159 Over/Under: Check the latest odds here

Predictions

The Phillies are likely to carry their momentum into game two. Ranger Suarez is expected to take the mound for Philadelphia. With a standout 10-1 record and a 1.75 ERA this season, Suarez has been a reliable starter. In contrast, Tarik Skubal will start for the Tigers. Although Skubal holds a solid 8-3 record with a 2.50 ERA, his recent outings have been less impressive.

Given the Phillies’ performance on Monday and their pitcher advantage, Philadelphia appears to have the upper hand in this matchup – Final Score Prediction: Phillies 5, Tigers 2.

More

The Tigers will need standout performances from key players to overcome the Phillies. Mark Canha and Kerry Carpenter have been consistent contributors, with Canha recording at least one total base in his last 10 home appearances against NL East opponents. Additionally, Skubal will need to recover his form, especially at home, where he has won four straight starts.

With the Phillies featuring talents like Bryce Harper and Alec Bohm, who both had stellar performances on Monday, it’s imperative for the Tigers to find ways to contain these heavy hitters. Harper, in particular, has been notable for hitting home runs in night games against AL opponents with losing records.

This game will serve as a crucial test for the Tigers as they aim to end their recent streak of poor performances and potentially level the series. For more insightful coverage on the Detroit Tigers, stay tuned.

