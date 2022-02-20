in NBA

Phoenix Suns star Chris Paul suffers major injury but will still play in NBA All-Star Game

According to a report from Shams Charania, Phoenix Suns star PG Chris Paul has suffered a right thumb avulsion fracture and will be re-evaluated in six to eight weeks.

Despite an injury that could keep Paul out of action for about two months, he is expected to play for a bit in tonight’s NBA All-Star Game.

